Ambassador Lana Marks on the Occasion of her Accreditation as Ambassador to South Africa

By Ambassador Lana Marks A Message to South Africans Molweni Mzansi! Today, I write to you no longer as Ambassador-designate, but as the fully accredited U.S. Ambassador to South Africa! Meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon to present my credentials at the South African Government was a tremendous moment. Masisebenzisane! We are stronger together and […]

By Ambassador Lana Marks A Message to South Africans Molweni Mzansi! Today, I write to you no longer as Ambassador-designat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...