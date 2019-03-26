Ambassador Sullivan Honors Stella Saaka with “Ghana Woman of Courage” Award

U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan honored Ms. Stella Saaka, from the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, with the U.S. Embassy’s 2019 Ghana Woman of Courage Award during a breakfast ceremony hosted at the Ambassador’s residence. Like the U.S. Secretary of State’s annual International Women of Courage Award, this award recognizes a Ghanaian woman […]
U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan honored Ms. Stella Saaka, from the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, with th...
U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan honored Ms. Stella Saaka, from the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, with th...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...