Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback will travel to Abuja, Kaduna, and Lagos, Nigeria from June 18-22. Alongside Ambassador W. Stuart Symington, Ambassador Brownback will meet with government officials, religious leaders, and civil society groups. The Ambassadors will also tour the National Mosque and visit a refugee camp. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ambassador-at-large-for-international-religious-freedom-to-travel-to-nigeria?lang=en

