Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ambassador met with the Governor of Benue State


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On December 19, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Governor of Benue State S.Ortom. During the meeting, the sides as a follow-up to the understandings, reached during the visit of S.Ortom to Minsk in June 2019, signed Memorandum of understanding between the Embassy and the Government of Benue State, […]

On December 19, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Governor of Benue State S.Ortom. During the meeting, the sides a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/12/2019

Tchad : une journée de dialogue entre les députés et l'Union européenne

Tchad : une journée de dialogue entre les députés et l'Union européenne

Tchad : l'ASJDH dénonce "d'interminables persécutions" contre Ibedou Tchad : l'ASJDH dénonce "d'interminables persécutions" contre Ibedou 20/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un soldat tire à bout portant sur son supérieur en plein sommeil et le tue

20/12/2019

Tchad : 46 milliards FCFA pour développer le secteur minier sur 3 ans

20/12/2019

Tchad : la cheffe de la diplomatie centrafricaine reçue par Idriss Déby

20/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Libye : un soutien de poids à l'armée d'Haftar
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa