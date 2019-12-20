Ambassador met with the Governor of Benue State

On December 19, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Governor of Benue State S.Ortom. During the meeting, the sides as a follow-up to the understandings, reached during the visit of S.Ortom to Minsk in June 2019, signed Memorandum of understanding between the Embassy and the Government of Benue State, […]

