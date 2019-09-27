Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Rachkov meets Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt

On 26 September 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Sergei Rachkov met with Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt Mohamed El-Assar. During the meeting, the sides discussed the efficiency of the work in the field of industrial cooperation, including the implementation of joint […]

On 26 September 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Serg...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...