An European Union (EU) road project in Eritrea

EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica visited Eritrea at the end of last week, launching an initial €20 million project for road connections between the Ethiopian border and Eritrean ports. During his visit, Commissioner Mimica met President Isaias to explore ways for the EU and Eritrea to step up political relations and […]

EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica visited Eritrea at the end of last week, launching an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...