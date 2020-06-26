Angola Committed to Meeting Energy Objectives Amid COVID-19

Africa Oil & Power (http://www.AfricaOilandPower.com), the African Energy Chamber and the U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce united to present, ‘Powering Forward: The Pathway to Grid Stability, Increased Capacity and a Diversified Angolan Economy,” on Thursday; The webinar addressed how Angola can continue to prioritize its development of national transmission and distribution capacities in the long-term,… Read […]

Africa Oil & Power (http:...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...