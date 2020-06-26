Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Angola Committed to Meeting Energy Objectives Amid COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2020


Africa Oil & Power (http://www.AfricaOilandPower.com), the African Energy Chamber and the U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce united to present, ‘Powering Forward: The Pathway to Grid Stability, Increased Capacity and a Diversified Angolan Economy,” on Thursday; The webinar addressed how Angola can continue to prioritize its development of national transmission and distribution capacities in the long-term,… Read […]

Africa Oil & Power (http:...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : plus que 3 cas sous traitement à N'Djamena (ministre santé)

Tchad - Covid-19 : plus que 3 cas sous traitement à N'Djamena (ministre santé)

Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac 25/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : 9 généraux distingués par décret pour mission accomplie

25/06/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac

25/06/2020

Tchad : le ministre Mahamat Abali Salah reçoit une distinction par décret

25/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda