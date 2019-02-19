Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Annual Assembly of Japan Scholars


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 8 February 2019, the Embassy of Japan hosted the Annual Assembly of Japan Scholars, where former and new scholarship students to Japan gathered. At the Assembly, speeches were made by Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Mabvuto Sakala, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Victor Zulu, Acting […]

On 8 February 2019, the Embassy of Japan hosted the Annual Assembly of Japan Scholars, where former and new scholarship students to Jap...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/02/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination d'un commandant à la force mixte multinationale

Tchad : décret de nomination d'un commandant à la force mixte multinationale

Tchad : des officiers élevés au rang de Général de brigade par décret Tchad : des officiers élevés au rang de Général de brigade par décret 19/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des "fauteurs de troubles" sur les réseaux sociaux identifiés et arrêtés

19/02/2019

Tchad : des officiers élevés au rang de Général de brigade par décret

19/02/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination d'un commandant à la force mixte multinationale

19/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Il est venu, il a chanté

Il est venu, il a chanté

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda