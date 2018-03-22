Applications to restore Citizenship by Zambians in the USA starts

The Zambian Embassy in Washington D.C has started processing applications for Dual Citizenship for Zambians living in the United States of America. Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula S.C., made the announcement at the launch of the Association of Zambians in Dallas and Fort-Worth Texas. Dr. Simbyakula said the Embassy has […]

