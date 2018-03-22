Arrest of anti-Balaka leader Jean-Francis Diandi by Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA)

The United States commends the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for its recent arrest of anti-Balaka leader Jean-Francis Diandi. We applaud MINUSCA for taking strong, decisive action to end the threat of armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) and will continue to support MINUSCA and its […]

The United States commends the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central Afr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...