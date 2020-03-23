As Coronavirus Scare Continues: Church Enters the Fight

In a move meant to compliment the government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Tanzania Episcopal Council (TEC) has provided a special guideline to its worshipers, which includes skipping the traditional kissing of the Holly Cross during this year’s Good Friday service. The Council also said that worshippers will be required to receive the […]

