Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali Travels to Germany and Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019


Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali will travel to Germany and Niger from March 23 to 29. In Germany, she will meet with military and civilian officials at AFRICOM to discuss CSO’s ongoing engagement and ways to enhance collaboration on stabilization strategy, policy, and planning. Assistant Secretary Natali will […]

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali will travel to Germany and Ni...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



