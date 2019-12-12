Aswan Forum 2019: UNDP’s experts discuss interlinkages between sustaining peace and development in Africa

The southern Egyptian city of Aswan witnessed the launch of the first edition of Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, taking place on 11 and 12 December 2019. The forum provides a high-level and multi-stakeholder platform discussion on the interlinkages between sustaining peace and sustainable development in Africa. The Aswan Forum brings together heads […]

The southern Egyptian city of Aswan witnessed the launch of the first edition of Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...