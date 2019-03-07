Attack in Somalia

The Brazilian government strongly condemns the attacks carried out on February 28, in Mogadishu, Somalia, which killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more. Brazil expresses its solidarity and sympathies with the families of the victims and its wishes of a full recovery to those wounded. It also reiterates its repudiation of any and […]

The Brazilian government strongly condemns the attacks carried out on February 28, in Mogadishu, Somalia, which killed at least 20 people and wound...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...