BP Awards Contracts to McDermott and BHGE for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Natural Gas Project

BP awards BHGE (www.BHGE.com) and McDermott SURF and SPS equipment orders for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project; The companies are working together to realize efficiencies, drive project synergies and enhance delivery times. McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) and Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) have announced today that they have been awarded […]
BP awards BHGE (www.BHGE.com) and McDermott SURF and SPS equipment orders for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natura...
BP awards BHGE (www.BHGE.com) and McDermott SURF and SPS equipment orders for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natura...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...