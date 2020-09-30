Baker Hughes Announces Major LNG Turbomachinery Order from Qatar Petroleum for the North Field East (NFE) project

Order for main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) consists of 12 gas turbines and 24 centrifugal compressors, as part of four additional LNG “mega trains”; Among largest LNG deals for Baker Hughes in the past five years, for both MTPA and equipment awarded; Project represents a significant step toward boosting Qatari LNG production capacity from 77 million […]

