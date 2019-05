Baker Hughes, a GE company wins Turbomachinery Contract for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Development

BHGE (BHGE.com) to provide turbomachinery equipment for four FLNG compression trains for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim natural gas project; Award is second major contract for Greater Tortue development, expanding on BHGE’s contract for subsea production equipment; Floating LNG facility to provide circa 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum and represents the first stage of […]

BHGE (BHGE.com) to provide turbomachinery equipment for four FLNG compression trains for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...