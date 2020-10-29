Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Banding Together is the only way Africa will Beat COVID-19 (By Dr. John Nkengasong and Commissioner Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2020


By Dr. John Nkengasong and Commissioner Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil Everyone knows by now that due to a combination of leadership, environment, social ecology, demographics and as yet unknown biological and other factors, Africa has been spared the worst of the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked on other parts of the globe and was predicted […]

By Dr. John Nkengasong and Commissioner Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil Everyone knows by now that due to a combination of leadership, environment...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter