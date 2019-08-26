Bangladesh High Commissioner meets Nigerian Vice President

Mr. Md. Shameem Ahsan,ndc, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria made a courtesy call on Mr. YemiOsinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria on Friday, 23 August 2019 at his office in the State House, Abuja. During the meeting, held in a very cordial atmosphere, High Commissioner Ahsan congratulated the Nigerian dignitary for his re-election as the […]

