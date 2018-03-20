Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Bank of the Future forum comes to Abidjan: Thought leaders and product experts discuss digital transformation in the African banking sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20 2018 Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the software specialist for banking and finance, will welcome the leaders driving real change across the financial industry in Africa at the Bank of the Future forum in Abidjan. The event takes place at Sofitel Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan on the 20th of March 2018 Bank […]

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20 2018 Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the software specialist for banking and finance, will welcome the leaders ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/03/2018

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ 18/03/2018

Populaires

Mineur étranger né en France : Les conditions de délivrance du titre d’identité républicain (TIR)

19/03/2018

Federal Councillor Schneider-Ammann to travel to Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire

19/03/2018

Coopération Etats-Unis-Côte d’Ivoire : L’Agence des États-Unis pour le développement international (USAID) augmente son appui à la Côte d’Ivoire de plus de 10 milliards de francs

19/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! 17/03/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.