Bank of the Future forum comes to Abidjan: Thought leaders and product experts discuss digital transformation in the African banking sector

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20 2018 Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the software specialist for banking and finance, will welcome the leaders driving real change across the financial industry in Africa at the Bank of the Future forum in Abidjan. The event takes place at Sofitel Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan on the 20th of March 2018 Bank […]

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20 2018 Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the software specialist for banking and finance, will welcome the leaders ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...