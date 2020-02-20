Alwihda Info
Belarus, Egypt sign $1m contract to make drones


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2020


The official said: “We’ve held negotiations with Egyptian partners and have come to terms on a good contract – roughly $1 million – on supplying and setting up an enterprise in Egypt to train specialists and make drones.” Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/belarus-egypt-sign-1m-contract-to-make-drones?lang=en

