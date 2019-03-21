Belgian Emergency Aid for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe after passage of cyclone Idai

The passage of the tropical cyclone Idai and the floods that accompanied it caused an enormous havoc in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. It is one of the most devastating storms affecting Southern Africa in recent history, with probably more than a thousand victims. The Belgian government expresses its sympathy to the affected populations of the […]

