Bentiu-bound verification team vows to leave no stone unturned to remove children from armed forces

BEATRICE MATEGWA/FILIP ANDERSSON A joint team from South Sudan’s government and opposition forces has arrived in South Sudan’s northern town of Bentiu, on a verification mission aimed at removing children from the country’s military ranks. Along with officials from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, representatives of the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, Unicef, […]

BEATRICE MATEGWA/FILIP ANDERSSON A joint team from South Sudan’s government and opposition forces has ar...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...