Bentiu youth fight for a brighter future for generations to come in South Sudan

“Enough is enough.” That is the powerful message from 30-year-old Nabol Joey who is passionate about ending child marriage so that her daughters don’t go through the experience handed down through generations of women across South Sudan. “A few days ago, my friend’s daughter was taken from her family to be joined with an old […]

