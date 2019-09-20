Big Improvement of International Airport in Malawi by Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA)

Opening 3 new airport terminal buildings and installing the radar surveillance system have improved the Kamuzu International Airport’s (KIA) capacity both quantitatively and qualitatively. The buildings and the radar system were constructed by Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA). In recent years, the original facilities of the airport built by Japan’s ODA in 1982 had been […]

Opening 3 new airport terminal buildings and installing the radar surveillance system have improved the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...