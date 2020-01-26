Blitzboks in troubled waters in Hamilton

The Springbok Sevens team crucially lost 21-19 to England at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Saturday and pending the final Pool B matches on Sunday, could miss out of the semi-finals at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton. The Blitzboks, who earlier beat Japan 31-5 in their opening game, now must bank on the Japanese […]

