Blitzboks own up to under-par performances in New Zealand (NZ)

The Springbok Sevens management and players took full responsibility for their 10th place finish at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Sunday, admitting that it was a very disappointing performance and way below their regular and proud standards. The Blitzboks lost 36-14 to Kenya in their final Pool B match and then went down 12-5 […]
