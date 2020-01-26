Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Blitzboks own up to under-par performances in New Zealand (NZ)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Springbok Sevens management and players took full responsibility for their 10th place finish at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Sunday, admitting that it was a very disappointing performance and way below their regular and proud standards. The Blitzboks lost 36-14 to Kenya in their final Pool B match and then went down 12-5 […]

The Springbok Sevens management and players took full responsibility for their 10th place finish at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Sunday, admitting that it wa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 25 Janvier 2020 - 11:01 Blitzboks in troubled waters in Hamilton

Vendredi 24 Janvier 2020 - 20:51 Nigeria: European Union (EU), UN concerned by increasing attacks against aid workers

Vendredi 24 Janvier 2020 - 19:55 Hand-Made Satellite!?

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/01/2020

Tchad : liste de 218 lauréats recrutés à titre exceptionnel à la fonction publique

Tchad : liste de 218 lauréats recrutés à titre exceptionnel à la fonction publique

Tchad : des efforts attendus pour le respect des droits de l'enfant Tchad : des efforts attendus pour le respect des droits de l'enfant 25/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : liste de 218 lauréats recrutés à titre exceptionnel à la fonction publique

25/01/2020

Tchad : la Police justifie l'interdiction du meeting des Transformateurs

25/01/2020

Tchad : le directeur des douanes veut la fin des "pratiques déviantes"

25/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous allons continuer à avancer, nous n'allons pas reculer", Succès Masra
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar