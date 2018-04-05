Blockchain: CNN’s Richard Quest will interview Modex’s CEO and Founder Mihai Ivascu on ‘Quest Means Business’, live to day at 16:00 ET / 22:00 CET

Modex’s (www.Modex.tech) CEO and Founder Mihai Ivascu is invited today (Thursday at 16:00 ET / 22:00 CET) on ‘Quest Means Business’, on CNN International, where he will be interviewed by Richard Quest about the development of Modex. Tune in and find out more about how Modex is building the World’s First App Store for the […]

Modex’s (www.Modex.tech) CEO and Founder Mihai Ivascu is invited today (Thursday at 16:00 ET / 22:00 CET) on ‘Quest Means Business’, on CNN International, where he w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...