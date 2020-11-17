Alwihda Info
Blue Prism Automation Lifecycle Suite Simplifies Intelligent Automation in the Enterprise


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Novembre 2020


Blue Prism (https://www.BluePrism.com/) today announces availability of its Automation Lifecycle Suite, with several new tools that make it easier for enterprises, at any stage of their automation journey, to unlock the full potential of intelligent digital workers. The suite, which includes Automation Lifecycle Management (ALM), Process Assessment Tool (PAT), and Capture: Process Modeller, makes… Read […]

Blue Prism (https://www.BluePrism.com/) t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




