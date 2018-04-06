Bok Women’s Sevens go down in Hong Kong final

The Springbok Women’s Sevens hopes of earning core status on the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series were dashed in Hong Kong on Friday after the last hurdle proved too steep with the side going down 31-14 against China in the final. Twelve teams battled it out for one spot in the 2018/19 World Series, […]

