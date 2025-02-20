









English News Booming 'China travel' mirrors charm of China's opening up

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Février 2025



Opening up is a defining feature of Chinese modernization. A modernized China must be an open China. With an inclusive and welcoming stance, China will continue to embrace visitors from around the world, fostering people-to-people connections, cross-cultural exchanges, and shared prosperity.

By He Yin, People's Daily This Spring Festival, "China Travel" has reached new heights in popularity, with foreign travelers flocking to iconic destinations across the country.



From marveling at lantern displays on the Jiuqu Bridge in Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden to savoring a Chinese New Year's Eve feast in the picturesque countryside of Zhejiang's Lishui, from witnessing vibrant dragon and lion dance parades in Sichuan's Langzhong ancient town to embracing the enchanting winter wonderland of Harbin in Heilongjiang, the festive spirit of the season has captivated hearts and minds.



With visa-free and transit visa exemption policies continuously optimized, China is seeing a surge in inbound tourism. According to the National Immigration Administration, a total of 958,000 foreign tourists entered and exited China during the Spring Festival holiday, a 22.9 percent increase compared to last year.



The growing appeal of "China Travel" highlights China's rising tourism competitiveness, cultural influence, and international attractiveness, presenting a welcoming, open, and dynamic image to the world.



More and more foreign travelers are coming to witness China's breathtaking landscapes, explore the country's rich cultural heritage, and experience Chinese modernization firsthand.



On overseas short-video platforms, the hashtag "China Travel" now features over 100,000 videos with nearly 1 billion views. Comments under these videos from foreign users reflect a growing recognition and appreciation of Chinese culture. Some said, "I feel the unique charm of Chinese culture," and some said "Experiencing it firsthand is the best way to understand China." Many of them believe that their perception of China is now clearer and deeper.



These experiences deepen cultural exchanges and foster mutual understanding, demonstrating the world's genuine curiosity and enthusiasm for China.



The rapid growth of inbound tourism is a direct result of China's commitment to high-level opening up. With upgraded transit visa exemption policies, an expanding network of visa-free agreements, and increased international flights, foreign visitors are showing greater enthusiasm for traveling to China.



In Shanghai, international arrivals has been assisted by the volunteer language service teams. In Beijing and many other cities, foreign travelers can enjoy the free half-day tours and tailored cultural experiences. The improving travel ecosystem makes it easier for foreigners to not just "arrive" in China but truly integrate and explore.



In 2024, the total number of foreign entries and exits reached 64.88 million, an 82.9 percent surge year on year, making China both a major source of outbound tourists and a key global travel destination. This openness and inclusiveness reflect China's confidence and growing global engagement.



Traveling in China provides foreign visitors with a direct and immersive way to understand the country, constantly refreshing and deepening the "Beautiful China" image. Nowadays, foreign tourists are also venturing beyond major cities to hidden gems rich in local traditions - whether sipping Qingzhuan tea in the ancient town of Yangloudong, Hubei province, or birdwatching in Mingxi county, Fujian province. For the first time ever, foreign travelers booked trips to 51 small towns across China during this Spring Festival, according to third-party travel data.



Each new experience adds a fresh chapter to China's story, creating a powerful word-of-mouth effect and showcasing a real, diverse, and welcoming China.



China's tourism and consumption market is vibrant and full of potential, sending a strong signal of economic resilience to the world.



According to the State Taxation Administration, compared to last year's Spring Festival holiday, the average daily sales revenue of consumer-related industries in China increased by 10.8 percent, while revenue from tourism-related services surged by 37.5 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, airline data reveals that one in four foreign tourists who visited China last year was visiting for a second time, proving the country's strong tourism appeal.



China's booming tourism industry is not only fueling domestic economic growth but also acting as a major driver for the global tourism economy.



The popularity of "China Travel" is a testament to China's unwavering commitment to high-level opening up, reflecting confidence in its development and the appeal of its open economy.



