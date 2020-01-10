Boon for African Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) as African Guarantee Fund receives USD 33 Million Capital Increase

Africa’s leading Guarantee Institution, African Guarantee Fund (AGF) (http://www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com/) has received an additional USD 33M financing from German lender KfW Development Bank , in a move that will catapult AGF’s efforts to enable African SMEs continue to play their critical role in driving Africa’s economy. This new financing comes at a time when the continent’s […]

Africa’s leading Guarantee Institution, African Guarantee Fund (AGF) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...