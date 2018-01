Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), presented on 11 January to the Security Council his activity report covering the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017. During the second semester of 2017, political tensions relating to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...