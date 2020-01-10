Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) briefed, yesterday, the Security Council on the latest report of the Secretary-General on the activities of UNOWAS. While the security situation continues to worsen in the region, positive political developments have been […]

