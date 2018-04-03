Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Burkina Faso : Ouverture de candidatures pour le 12e Prix International du Manga


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Le Comité exécutif du 12e Prix International du Manga ouvre la réception des dossiers de candidature à partir du 2 avril 2018. Le formulaire d’inscription ainsi que le règlement sont téléchargeables en suivant le lien ci-dessous: [Guidelines for application and Entry Form](http://www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp/info/japan_entry_form_12th_e.html) Le Prix International du Manga a été institué en… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/burkina-faso–ouverture-de-candidatures-pour-le-1...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/04/2018

L'accès aux réseaux sociaux bloqué au Tchad

L'accès aux réseaux sociaux bloqué au Tchad

Tchad : Le parti MDST se mobilise pour son congrès et réinvestit Mahamat Dahalob Tchad : Le parti MDST se mobilise pour son congrès et réinvestit Mahamat Dahalob 01/04/2018

Populaires

L'accès aux réseaux sociaux bloqué au Tchad

02/04/2018

La répudiation, inopposable aux ressortissants sollicitant la délivrance d’un certificat de résidence

02/04/2018

Crise centrafricaine, une résolution improbable selon les canons onusiens

02/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Cameroun:ALUMNI au chevet des élèves et enseignants du lycée de Mballa2
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social

Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ? Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ? 23/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 02/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

La répudiation, inopposable aux ressortissants sollicitant la délivrance d’un certificat de résidence

La répudiation, inopposable aux ressortissants sollicitant la délivrance d’un certificat de résidence

SONAREP/Congo : la peur des reformes crée un bras de fer fictif SONAREP/Congo : la peur des reformes crée un bras de fer fictif 31/03/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

REACTION - 27/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe 24/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.