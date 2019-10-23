Burundi: Journalists, Driver Detained on Reporting Trip

The [Burundi](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8%2f71A8-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&RI=4368207&Preview=False&DistributionActionID=199306&Action=Follow+Link) authorities should immediately and unconditionally release four journalists and their driver arrested on October 22, 2019 while they were on a reporting trip to Bubanza Province for [Iwacu](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8%2f71A8-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&RI=436820...
