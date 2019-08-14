Burundi launches ebola vaccination campaign for health and front-line workers

On 13th August, the Ministry of Public Health and AIDS Control kicked off the vaccination campaign for front-line staff against the Ebola virus disease. The campaign started at the Gatumba entry point at the Border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ebola vaccination campaign is part of Burundi’s preparation for a possible case of […]

