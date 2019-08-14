Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Burundi launches ebola vaccination campaign for health and front-line workers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 13th August, the Ministry of Public Health and AIDS Control kicked off the vaccination campaign for front-line staff against the Ebola virus disease. The campaign started at the Gatumba entry point at the Border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ebola vaccination campaign is part of Burundi’s preparation for a possible case of […]

On 13th August, the Ministry of Public Health and AIDS Control kicked off the vaccination campaign for front-line staff against the Ebola vir...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/08/2019

Tchad : les prières se multiplient pour la fin des conflits intercommunautaires

Tchad : les prières se multiplient pour la fin des conflits intercommunautaires

Tchad : des appels à la vigilance dans l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux Tchad : des appels à la vigilance dans l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux 13/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un kamikaze se fait exploser à Kaïga Kindjiria, plusieurs morts

14/08/2019

Tchad : le gouverneur du Sila se rend dans la zone des affrontements

14/08/2019

Tchad : la construction de l'Hôtel Toumaï Palace vers la fin à N'Djamena

14/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'armée accentue la pression sur les orpailleurs au nord (Vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Sahara marocain : un magnifique retour à l’envoyeur algérien

Sahara marocain : un magnifique retour à l’envoyeur algérien

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer" Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer" 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019