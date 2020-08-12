Business Insider Africa now a standalone site with expanded coverage across Africa

Business Insider Africa is re-launching as a freestanding news outlet in partnership with Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/), the innovative African media group. As a standalone site with its own brand identity, Business Insider Africa now has extended business news coverage from across the continent as well as from around the globe. The site previously operated as a […]

Business Insider Africa is re-launching as a freestanding news outlet in partnership with Pulse (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...