Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

CDA’s Remarks at the U.S. Embassy’s Women’s Day Celebration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


We are here today in celebration of International Women’s Day. We want to honor women all over the world, but especially those in the United States and Sudan, and at our own U.S. Embassy. I would like to pay a special recognition to our embassy’s female guard force, and the women who occupy senior leadership […]

We are here today in celebration of International Women’s Day. We want to honor women all over the world, but especially those in the United States and Sudan, and at our own U.S....

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/03/2019

Tchad : l'ARMP, l'organe chargé de surveiller les passations de marchés

Tchad : l'ARMP, l'organe chargé de surveiller les passations de marchés

Tchad : la Banque mondiale évalue la performance de ses investissements Tchad : la Banque mondiale évalue la performance de ses investissements 06/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination d'officiers à l'armée de l'air

07/03/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination d'officiers

07/03/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère des Finances

07/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui