Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

CIBAFI Submitted Comments to the AAOIFI on its Exposure Draft on Governance Standard for Islamic Financial Institutions (GSIFI ) No. 10: “Shariah Compliance and Fiduciary Ratings for Islamic Financial Institutions”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Aligned with its role as advocate of the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI), the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) ([www.CIBAFI.org](http://CIBAFI.org)), the global umbrella of Islamic financial institutions, announced that it has provided its comments to the Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) on its Exposure Draft… Read more […]

Aligned with its role as advocate of the Islamic Financial Services ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/03/2018

Tchad : l'opposant Abakar Tollimi se dit ouvert à un dialogue inclusif

Tchad : l'opposant Abakar Tollimi se dit ouvert à un dialogue inclusif

Tchad : débat sur les les conflits doctrinaux en Islam Tchad : débat sur les les conflits doctrinaux en Islam 04/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le couple présidentiel à Amdjarass

04/03/2018

Tchad : l'opposant Abakar Tollimi se dit ouvert à un dialogue inclusif

04/03/2018

Tchad : débat sur les les conflits doctrinaux en Islam

04/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.