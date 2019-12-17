Alwihda Info
CORRECTION: Vodacom Tanzania and WorldRemit launch mobile money transfers to M-Pesa accounts in Tanzania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2019


[Vodacom Tanzania](http://www.vodacom.tz/) (https://www.Vodacom.co.tz/) has partnered with leading online money transfer service [WorldRemit](https://www.worldremit.com/) (https://www.WorldRemit.com) to enable ten million M-Pesa customers to receive money directly to their M-Pesa wallets from friends and family living abroad. The new service increases convenience for money transfer recipients in urban… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/correction-vodacom-tanzania-and-worldremit-laun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


