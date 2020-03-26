COVID-19: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Deploys Rapid Response Teams to Affected States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected states to support response activities, as Nigeria have recorded 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19.The breakdown showed that 32 are in Lagos, 10 in FCT, 3 in Ogun and 1 each in Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun and Rivers States. […]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected states to support response activities, as Nigeria have recorde...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...