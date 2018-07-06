Cabo Verde’s National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to Cabo Verdeans as they celebrate 43 years of independence. The United States and Cabo Verde share a longstanding friendship based on our mutual commitment to strengthening democracy and good governance, enhancing economic opportunities, and fortifying law enforcement and […]

