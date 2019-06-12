Call for more inclusion at this year’s African Banker Awards

Winners of the 2019 edition of the African Banker Awards (AfricanBankerAwards.com) were announced at a prestigious Gala Dinner in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The Awards, held annually on the fringes of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank, have established themselves as the Oscars of African banking celebrating excellence in banking and finance on the […]

Winners of the 2019 edition of the African Banker Awards (AfricanBankerAwards.com) were announced at a prestigious Gala ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...