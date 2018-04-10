Canada announces funding for humanitarian assistance in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria

On behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced over $27 million in funding to humanitarian partners to support people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. Canada is providing assistance to address the critical needs of the more […]

On behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...