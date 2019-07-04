Canada condemns attack on migrant and refugee centre in Libya

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement: “Canada strongly condemns the airstrike on the migrant and refugee detention centre in Tajoura, Libya, that occurred today. Our thoughts are with the wounded and the families of those killed in this attack. “Canada calls on all parties to the armed conflict in Libya to abide by […]

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement: “Canada strongly condemns the airstrike on the migrant and refugee detention centre in Ta...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...