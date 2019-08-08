Alwihda Info
Canada welcomes peace agreement in Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019


Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement on the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique: “This is a historic moment for the people of Mozambique. Canada applauds the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement by the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo leader, […]

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement on the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in M...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



