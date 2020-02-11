Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets African leaders to advance conflict resolution and economic security


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a meeting for African heads of state, foreign ministers and representatives of the United Nations and other multilateral bodies on Monday to discuss ways to secure peace across the continent as a necessary condition for prosperity. Trudeau, the 2020 chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, called for cooperation […]

