Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA) condemns the killing and public dragging of Anglophones in the Francophone – Bangourain – West Region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Calls on Francophones and Anglophones to exercise restraint and refrain from hate speech and retaliation against one another; Demands on the government to immediately work with all parties to have a dialogue and end the Anglophone crisis. The Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (“CHRDA”) (https://CHRDA.org) is stunned by the trends of events […]

