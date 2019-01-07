Central African Republic: $430.7 million required for the humanitarian response in 2019

The Central African Republic continues to experience a complex and dire humanitarian crisis. One out of four Central Africans is either internally displaced or a refugee. The number of people in need of assistance and protection has increased from 2.5 million to 2.9 million, a 16 per cent increase compared to 2018. Of those, 1.9 […]

The Central African Republic continues to experience a complex and dire humanitarian crisis. One out of four Central Africans is either internally displaced ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...